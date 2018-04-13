Red Deer RCMP remind drivers when to report motor vehicle collisions

Drivers are also encouraged to drive slower

On this snowy day, Red Deer RCMP would like to remind drivers when and how to report motor vehicle collisions. RCMP also remind drivers to slow down and drive for the conditions and check that their vehicle tires are adequate for winter roads.

Do you need police at the scene of a motor vehicle collision?

If there is a serious injury or fatality, or if drugs or alcohol are involved, call 911. If any involved vehicle is not drivable, or if any driver fails to produce registration or insurance, call the RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575 (24 hours). If the vehicles are drivable and the above factors don’t apply, you don’t need police at the scene.

Do you need to report a collision to police after the fact?

You must make a police report after the collision if there is any injury, even a minor one, or if there appears to be $2000 or more in damage (if you aren’t sure, get an estimate first).

Exchange information with the other driver:

You need to exchange registration, insurance and drivers’ license information with the other driver(s). If you have a cell phone, it’s easiest to take photographs of that information. Make sure to also take pictures of the damage to all involved vehicles and the collision location.

Report the collision in person at the downtown (4602 51 Avenue) or north (6592 58 Avenue) detachments:

You will need to provide the registration, insurance and drivers’ license information you exchanged with the other driver, damage to involved vehicles and the collision location. You will need to fill out a collision report.

Reporting a Hit and Run

If you are the victim of a hit and run, report it to the police. If you have already moved your vehicle, please attend the detachment to report the hit and run. If you see the other vehicle, record its make, model, and license plate number – partial license plates may be useful.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/rcmp. Red Deer RCMP would like to thank drivers for using the Complaint Line and emergency 911 numbers responsibly.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru
Next story
B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Deborah Carpenter reflects on her brother Darcy Haugan’s life

“He was a leader, he was a true, true leader”

Cirque du Soleil presents their first on-ice experience

Show adds another Red Deer date

Second degree murder charge in Stettler death

RCMP have charged a 51-year-old Stettler man in relation to the death

Karl Subban speaks at RDC Scholarship Breakfast

Father of NHLer P.K. Subban speaks about unlocking potential in young people

UPDATE: School bus collides with pickup truck near Sylvan Lake

No injuries to the 8 children; Pickup driver extricated

Karl Subban speaks at RDC Scholarship Breakfast

Father of NHLer P.K. Subban speaks about unlocking potential in young people

Maskwacis pair charged in recent homicide

Two facing second degree murder charges, two more charged with being accessories

Premium Brands buys century-old snack maker Oberto Sausage Company

The 100-year-old beef jerky company sold to Premium Brands by founding Oberto family

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

B.C. mom backs MP’s calls for criminal probe of opioid manufacturers

Helen Jennens is supporting a MP’s calls for the federal government to launch a criminal investigation against the manufacturers of opioids

Trudeau to talk NAFTA with Mexican president, U.S. vice-president while in Peru

Trudeau will aim to advance Canada’s position on North American free trade talks when he meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto

Canadian home sales plunge 22.7% in March

March home sales volume plunges 22.7%, national average price down 10.4%: CREA

‘He was a gift:’ Broncos stats keeper remembered for math, memory, kindness

Brody Hinz was one of 16 people who have died as a result of the junior hockey team’s bus colliding with a semi truck last week

Wetaskiwin RCMP lay impaired driving causing death charge

Madeline Saskatchewan, of Maskawacis, faces six charges

Most Read