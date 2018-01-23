Red Deer RCMP make several arrests this month

Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include the seizure of various drugs and weapons, including a handgun seized when police responded to an unsuccessful carjacking attempt. Police made numerous property crime arrests and executed multiple warrants while patrolling targeted crime hot spots; more arrests came thanks to tips from the public regarding suspicious activity.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 23rd, RCMP on patrol located a car that had fled police earlier in the evening. RCMP laid a tire deflation device that flattened several tires, and the car attempted to flee police again before coming to a stop. The male driver resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

A 27-year-old man known to police will face charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 23rd, RCMP on patrol in north Red Deer conducted a traffic stop and seized what is believed to be oxycodone, cocaine and methamphetamine, some of which was packaged for individual sale. RCMP also seized items consistent with drug trafficking.

A 46-year-old man will faces three charges of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

At 4 p.m. on January 21, Red Deer RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer conducted a traffic stop on a car with an obstructed license plate. RCMP seized a drug pipe with residue and two knives and a box of ammunition that one of the suspects was prohibited from possessing due to court-imposed conditions.

A 22-year-old man faces six charges of failing to comply with court-ordered conditions not to possess or use drugs not prescribed to him and not to possess weapons.

A 22-year-old man faces a charge of failing to comply with probation regarding possession or use of drugs not prescribed to him.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Jan. 21st, RCMP received a report of a suspicious male in a residential neighbourhood who was believed to be carrying a weapon. RCMP responded immediately and located the suspect inside a business in south Red Deer. RCMP seized an airsoft pistol from the suspect and took him into custody without incident. The 32-year-old man was wanted on a warrant out of Edmonton and will face new charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon; his name cannot be released at this time at the charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

At 8 a.m. on Jan. 21st, RCMP responded to a report of a suspect who was found inside a man’s car when the owner was leaving for work. The victim chased the suspect on foot and RCMP responded immediately, locating and arresting the suspect without incident. The suspect was wanted on 12 warrants at the time of his arrest and was found to be in possession of break-in tools.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, a 33-year-old man faces the charges of resisting and obstructing a peace officer, possessing break-in instruments and mischief under $5,000.

On Jan. 21st, Red Deer RCMP located and arrested a 50-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants after failing to appear in court regarding a file from Dec. 26th, when he was arrested for failing to comply with court-imposed conditions and mischief. He was additionally charged with another count of failing to appear in court.

At 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 20th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Michener Hill neighbourhood, and located a car with a stolen license plate on it. The driver was arrested without incident.

A 25-year-old man faces a charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000 (CC 355(b)).

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Jan. 19th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a downtown gas bar and arrested the suspect nearby after a foot chase. RCMP recovered scratch tickets, cigarettes and other tobacco products, glasses and cash that had been stolen during the break and enter, and seized break and enter tools from the suspect.

A 19-year-old man faces the charges of break and enter and commiting a theft, possessing break-in instruments and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18th, a woman was arrested in downtown Red Deer while fleeing a business with hundreds of dollars worth of product. At the time of her arrest, the suspect was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants out of Red Deer.

A 27-year-old woman faces a charge of theft under $5,000and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

At 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 17th, RCMP on foot patrol in downtown Red Deer located a man who was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Red Deer. During his arrest, RCMP found that the suspect was in possession of what is believed to be heroin.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, the 51-year-old man faces a new charge of possession of a Schedule I substance.

At 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 17th, RCMP on patrol in a high crime area located a stolen truck as it drove through the community. The suspect vehicle parked and the male driver attempted to flee police on foot but was arrested after a brief foot chase.

A 32-year-old man faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, failing to comply with probation and driving while disqualified.

At 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 17th, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer located a woman who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating court imposed conditions. During the arrest, RCMP found that she was in possession of a stolen debit card.

A 51-year-old woman faces one charge of possession of stolen property under $5,000 in addition to her warrant.

At 11 p.m. on Jan. 15th, RCMP were called to a restaurant in response to a report of a man using a fraudulent credit card. RCMP attended and determined that the credit card was fraudulent. The suspect was also in possession of an altered Alberta driver’s license belonging to someone else. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was also wanted on several fraud charges regarding more than $4,000 worth of purchases made from a Red Deer jewellery store in December with a fraudulent credit card.

A 42-year-old man faces the charges of fraud under $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card, identity fraud with intent to obtain property and uttering forged document.

At 6 p.m. on Jan. 13th, RCMP responded to a report of two attempted carjackings in the downtown after a female suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman in a vehicle and demanded that she get out of the vehicle; when the victim refused and fled, the suspect was reported to approach a second vehicle, still brandishing the firearm. The second vehicle also fled from the suspect. Police responded immediately and located the suspect within minutes, thanks to a number of reports from the public. After a brief struggle, the suspect was arrested without injury to herself or to police officers and police seized a handgun.

A 33-year-old woman faces the charges of attempted robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm while committing an offense, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon and uttering threats.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Jan. 13th, RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a business in which a suspect was alleged to be involved with stolen property. On arrival, RCMP located a man who was in possession of stolen identification, a stolen credit card and $440 in counterfeit US currency.

A 29-year-old man faces the charges of two counts of possessing identity documents, four counts of failing to comply with conditions, two counts of possession of stolen property and possessing counterfeit currency.

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man at his home shortly before 8:30 a.m. after doing a curfew check earlier in the morning and determining that the suspect was not complying with his court-ordered curfew conditions. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of what is believed to be crystal meth and several stolen fleet gas cards.

A 27-year-old man faces the charges of possession of Schedule I substance, two counts of failing to comply with conditions, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

Red Deer RCMP arrested a Red Deer man who was wanted on outstanding warrants after failing to appear in court on charges stemming from two separate incidents in October of 2017: a gas and dash and a break-in to an industrial compound, both of which were captured on surveillance cameras.

At 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 11th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a dine and dash at a downtown restaurant. They located the female and male suspects walking nearby, and both fled when police approached. The female suspect was arrested after a brief foot chase.

A 48-year-old woman was wanted on approximately six warrants out of Calgary at the time of her arrest, including break and enter and theft. She now faces an additional charge of obtaining food/lodging by fraud and a charge of failing to comply with conditions.