Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests

Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include the arrests of prolific offenders identified through Pinpoint, the Red Deer crime reduction strategy; police located a number of offenders while patrolling targeted crime hot spots, and more arrests came thanks to tips from the public regarding suspicious activity. Two suspects were arrested after ramming police vehicles and fleeing; both were identified by police and arrested later the same day.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 8th, RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in the downtown and arrested a suspect who was found to be breaching a number of court-imposed conditions and his probation.

A 28-year-old man faces two counts of failing to comply with probation and four counts of failing to comply with conditions.

At 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 5th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Kentwood neighbourhood involving an alleged attempt to break into a vehicle. RCMP attended and arrested one male without incident.

A 29-year-old man faces the charge of mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 5th, RCMP located a suspect driving a stolen U-Haul and initiated a traffic stop; the driver refused to stop for police and rammed the police vehicle, pushing it aside and fleeing the area. RCMP quickly identified the suspect through the course of their investigation and located him several hours later at a north end hotel, where police arrested him without incident. The U-Haul was recovered by Lacombe Police Service the same morning. The Red Deer RCMP police vehicle sustained minor damage as a result of the ramming but the police officer was not injured in the collision.

A 22-year-old man faces the charges of failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and driving while prohibited.

RCMP on patrol in a high-crime area at 9:00 p.m. on Jan. 1st located a vehicle being driven by a male suspect who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants out of Blackfalds for possession of a weapon and failing to comply with probation. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 30th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen taxi cab, and soon located the taxi as it drove through north Red Deer. Police officers waited until the vehicle was parked and the male driver had exited before moving in to arrest the suspect. RCMP recovered the victim’s identification and credit card and merchandise that had been purchased with it.

A 47-year-old man faces three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and fraud.

The afternoon of Dec. 28th, RCMP on patrol in a crime hot spot located a station wagon with a stolen license plate driving in the area. The car refused to stop for police when they initiated a traffic stop, and collided at low speed with the police cruiser before driving away. The collision resulted in minimal damage to the police car and no injuries; police did not pursue the vehicle but arrested the suspect, who was known to police, at his residence later the same day.

A 40-year-old man faces the charges of failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, failing to comply with conditions, driving without registration and driving without insurance.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 28th, RCMP responded to a report of someone attempting to enter a residence they were no longer permitted in. On arrival, RCMP located a male suspect hiding on the roof of the apartment building; the suspect was arrested without incident and police seized a firearm and ammunition that the suspect was prohibited by court order from possessing. The suspect was further wanted on outstanding warrants for breaching his probation.

A 34-year-old man faces the charges of carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so by reason of order and failing to comply with probation.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 27th, RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at the downtown Servus Credit Union; by 9:30 a.m., police had the suspect in custody thanks to surveillance images and a report from a citizen about a suspicious male in the downtown. The suspect was located wielding a piece of banister that had been broken off during the bank break-in.

A 47-year-old man faces the charges of break and enter and mischief under $5,000.