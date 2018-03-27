Red Deer RCMP make arrests in crime hot spots

Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include a number of successes while patrolling targeted crime hot spots, and a continued focus on locating suspects wanted on warrants and conducting compliance checks on individuals known to have court imposed conditions such as curfews; these strategies are key to Red Deer’s Pinpoint crime reduction focus on repeat offenders and emerging issues. Red Deer RCMP thank the public for their support in continuing to report suspicious vehicles and activity, which resulted in numerous more arrests over the past two weeks.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on March 26th, RCMP on patrol in an identified crime hot spot located a suspect in a stolen truck and arrested him without incident. The truck had been stolen out of Calgary.

Gregory Bruce Deering, 29, faces the following charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

At 12:30 a.m. on March 26th, RCMP on patrol in an identified crime hot spot located a man who was wanted on outstanding warrants and arrested him after being given a false name. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was found to be breaching several court-imposed conditions, including a curfew.

Peter Gopher, 36, faces the following charges in addition to his warrants of resisting and obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Red Deer RCMP located and arrested a man who was wanted on warrants for possession of stolen property and failing to appear in court regarding a June 2016 break and enter in Red Deer. Hans John Schafer, 56, had failed to appear in court several times regarding this file, and had several warrants issued and executed by RCMP over the past year. After RCMP arrested him on March 24th, he was remanded.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., a Community Peace Officer in downtown Red Deer determined that the vehicle he was conducting a traffic stop on had been stolen; RCMP attended and arrested the suspect without incident. A 34-year-old man faces a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000. His name cannot be released at this time as that charge has not yet been sworn before the courts.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. on March 23rd, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity at a convenience store in south Red Deer; on arrival, RCMP located a suspect who was known to be wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching his probation; police took the suspect into custody without incident and found him to be in possession of break-in tools.

In addition to his warrant, 47-year-old Joel Bremner faces a charge of possessing break-in tools.

At 11:30 p.m. on March 22nd, RCMP responded to a report of someone entering parked vehicles in the Normandeau neighbourhood and arrested a man as he was going through the contents of a truck. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on outstanding warrants for breaching parole and failing to comply with conditions.

In addition to those warrants, 39-year-old Matthew Peter Schoonderwoerd faces the charges of theft under $5,000, two counts of mischief under $5,000, failing to comply with conditions, two counts of failing to comply with probation and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on March 21st, RCMP on patrol in the Riverside Light industrial area located a stolen Dodge Ram as it drove on Riverside Drive. Police officers successfully laid a tire deflation device, and the truck drove on damaged back tires into the downtown, where it fled eastbound onto westbound Ross Street into oncoming traffic. Police did not pursue for public safety reasons, but tracked the truck into the Grandview neighbourhood as it drove on heavily damaged rims, lost control and came to a stop. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Cody Mitchell Morrow, 45, faces the charges of resisting and obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

On March 19th, RCMP obtained a warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Chance Aaron Shaw regarding a fraud complaint made to police on March 15th. After investigating an allegation that Shaw had represented himself as a legal professional and had received payment for legal services from a victim in February and March of 2018, RCMP charged Shaw with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of failing to comply with conditions.

The night of March 18th, RCMP conducted a curfew check on an individual and determined that he was not at home, in violation of his court-imposed conditions. RCMP obtained a warrant for the arrest of 27-year-old Robert Theus Handy and executed the warrant on March 22nd. Handy faces a charge of failing to comply with conditions.

The night of March 16th, RCMP conducting a residence check on an individual determined that he was in breach of court-imposed residence conditions. RCMP obtained a warrant for his arrest and located and arrested the suspect on March 25th.

Luke David Johnson, 28, faces a charge of failing to comply with conditions.

At 4:30 a.m. on March 14th, RCMP on patrol in north Red Deer located a truck with an invalid license plate. For the safety of the public, RCMP waited until the truck was parked before blocking it in with several police vehicles. RCMP took the male driver and two female passengers into custody without incident; RCMP seized a sawed off rifle that was found beneath the driver’s seat along with ammunition and what is believed to be a counterfeit Canadian $50 bill. The male driver was wanted on outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine and failing to appear in court.

Dylan John Buehler (aka Dylan Warren), 28, faces the charges in addition to his warrants of possessing a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession a restricted firearm with ammunition without a license, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, careless use of a firearm and possession of Schedule VIII substance.

A 27-year-old woman will face one charge of possession of counterfeit money and a 28-year-old woman will face one charge of possession of Schedule VIII substance. Their names cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP