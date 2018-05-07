Red Deer RCMP make arrest in drug trafficking investigation

West Park Schools were put into temporary lockdown as a precaution

The Red Deer RCMP and the Emergency Response Team arrested a wanted man in West Park residence this afternoon as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

West Park Middle School, West Park Elementary and St. Martin de Porres School were all placed on lockdown at 12:35 p.m. as a safety precaution due to the residence in question being close to all three schools.

The lockdowns have since been removed.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody and the Red Deer RCMP will issue an updates as the investigation continues.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP