Red Deer RCMP make arrest in drug trafficking investigation

The Red Deer RCMP and the Emergency Response Team arrested a wanted man in West Park residence this afternoon as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
West Park Middle School, West Park Elementary and St. Martin de Porres School were all placed on lockdown at 12:35 p.m. as a safety precaution due to the residence in question being close to all three schools.
The lockdowns have since been removed.
A 43-year-old man was taken into custody and the Red Deer RCMP will issue an updates as the investigation continues.
-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP