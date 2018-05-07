Red Deer Express File Photo

Red Deer RCMP make arrest in drug trafficking investigation

West Park Schools were put into temporary lockdown as a precaution

The Red Deer RCMP and the Emergency Response Team arrested a wanted man in West Park residence this afternoon as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

West Park Middle School, West Park Elementary and St. Martin de Porres School were all placed on lockdown at 12:35 p.m. as a safety precaution due to the residence in question being close to all three schools.

The lockdowns have since been removed.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody and the Red Deer RCMP will issue an updates as the investigation continues.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Death row Red Deer man’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP make arrest in drug trafficking investigation

West Park Schools were put into temporary lockdown as a precaution

Gas prices going down in Red Deer

Crude oil is up $19 or $20 from this time last year

Death row Red Deer man’s father breaks silence weeks before dying

Ronald Smith has been in U.S. prison for 35 years. His dad recently died after finally speaking out

Run/Hike for Hospice kicks off National Palliative Care Week

Over 400 participants took part with all proceeds going to Red Deer Hospice

WATCH: Albertans rally in Red Deer for Trans Mountain Pipeline

Hundreds gather to support building of the delayed pipeline

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Taxpayers’ group seeks standing in pipeline, carbon tax legal battles

B.C. has asked province’s top court to affirm its right to protect itself from spill threat

WORLD CUP: Sun never sets in a St. Petersburg summer

Read up on one of Russia’s 11 host cities for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, starting June 14

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important

B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Mobile devices across Canada will be buzzing a little more than usual this week as emergency management officials test the new nationwide public alerting system.

‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Years of federal bureaucratic delays may cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry

B.C. high school students who suffered in silence now helping others

Joshua Ramon and Stephanie Barrantes speak about mental health to kids in elementary school

Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations

Scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet into the air in Hawaii’s recent Kilauea volcanic eruption

Most Read