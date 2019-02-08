Red Deer RCMP look for suspect in hit and run collision

The car caught fire and the suspect fled on foot

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the driver of a stolen car that caused a collision on Hwy. 2 in early January.

The collision occurred at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8th in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 2 at the 32nd St. interchange in Red Deer. The suspect rear-ended an SUV, causing it to roll.

A family of four was in the SUV and they were transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The car caught fire and the suspect fled on foot. Police Dog Services were called in, but the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as male with dark features, brown hair past his ears, dressed in all black and possibly wearing a toque.

The car is described as a white 2015 Ford Fusion with Saskatchewan licence plate 384 JIK.

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible).

Please contact Red Deer RCMP 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the ‘P3 Tips’ app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP

Most Read