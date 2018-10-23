Red Deer RCMP look for public assistance to identify fraud suspect

Woman attempted to use a credit card that had been stolen as part of a string of crimes

photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a woman who attempted to use a credit card that had been stolen as part of a string of crimes that began with a locker break-in and ended with a break-in to the victim’s home.

The victim’s purse was stolen from a locker at a fitness business in Red Deer while she worked out; by the time she discovered the theft and cancelled her credit cards, three attempts had already been made to use them. The woman in the attached photos was caught on camera attempting to use the stolen credit card at a bank shortly after the theft.

Thieves further used the victim’s house keys to break into her residence shortly after the initial theft of her purse; these unidentified suspects stole large amounts of jewellery and several thousand dollars worth of electronics.

If you can identify this fraud suspect or have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

