Red Deer RCMP look for fraud suspect

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a fraud suspect after a man had $6,800 stolen from his bank accounts using stolen cheques and identification.

The victim, a Kelowna man, discovered on July 20th that a fraudulent cheque had been written on his account in Three Hills, Alberta, followed the same day by two more fraudulent banking transactions in Red Deer. RCMP believe the suspect also used the stolen identification to unsuccessfully attempt a number of other transactions in Red Deer that day, including attempts to open cell phone accounts.

If you recognize this suspect, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP