Red Deer RCMP investigate suspicious man in park

Man approached woman, performing an indecent act

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a man suspected of an indecent act in a park the night of June 18th.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on June 18, RCMP were called to Ironstone Park after a woman reported encountering a man who approached her as she was walking her dogs, pulled his shorts low and put his hand inside his shorts. The woman used her cell phone to contact her husband while she ran from the area. The suspect did not touch her and did not pursue her; he was last seen walking eastbound toward 30th Ave. RCMP made extensive patrols of the area but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, about 6’ tall, wearing an orange hoodie and dark-coloured shorts.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

