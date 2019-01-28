Red Deer RCMP investigate shooting

One man sent to hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.

RCMP were called to a gas station at 4023 50th St. at 7:50 pm on Jan. 27th after the injured man entered the business requesting assistance. The victim was treated by Red Deer Emergency Services and transported to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.

Red Deer RCMP are actively investigating this incident and do not believe it was random.

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible). Please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
30-year-old orca dies at SeaWorld’s Orlando park
Next story
E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Just Posted

Exhibition explores the rich history and culture of Métis people

The exhibition runs through to March 10th at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery

Red Deer RCMP investigate after stolen truck crashes into Bo’s Bar & Grill

Truck backed into the front wall of the establishment in an attempt to break in

Red Deer RCMP investigate shooting

One man sent to hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening

Downtown road closures during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The Games run Feb. 15th to March 2nd

WATCH: Singer songwriter Aaron Goodvin wins top honour at Alberta Country Music Awards

Awards ceremony took place Sunday at the Sheraton hotel

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

Thorsby homeowners disrupt break and enter using cameras, radio

Thorsby RCMP seek public assistance to identify break and enter suspects

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Judge scolds Halkirk man before sentencing him to 9 months in prison

Undercover police and Innisfail RCMP arrested man for possessing $65,000 worth of stolen instruments

Notley encouraged by industry interest in building new Alberta refinery

Premier says residents have been getting pennies on the dollar for their resources for far too long

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Uber says they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C.

Most Read