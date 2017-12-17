UPDATE: Red Deer man has died following a residential fire

Red Deer RCMP are saddened to announce that the 31-year-old man injured in the house fire on Nagel Avenue the morning of Dec. 17th has succumbed to his injuries.

At approximately 10:40 a.m., Red Deer RCMP were dispatched to a residential fire on Nagel avenue in Red Deer. Paramedics and STARS Air Ambulance assisted in the transportation of the victim to the Calgary hospital.

The RCMP investigation into his death has been concluded as not suspicious. Fire investigators continue to work to determine the cause of the fire.

Red Deer RCMP will not be commenting any further on the death of the victim out of respect for the privacy of his grieving family, and offer their condolences at this sad time.

-Connolly