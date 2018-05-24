Red Deer RCMP investigate rash of garage break-ins in Lancaster

Parked vehicles and garages broken into with various items stolen

photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a series of garage break-ins and the theft of a Dodge Charger in the Lancaster neighbourhood in the early hours of May 23rd and are asking for public assistance to identify the suspects.

RCMP received four reports of break-ins and theft in Lancaster: two on Langford Crescent, one on Laird Close and one on Lacey Close. In one file, vehicles parked in a driveway were gone through. In the other three files, garages were broken into – in some cases the thieves broke into vehicles parked on the street and then used the garage door openers in them to access the garages. At this point in the investigation, RCMP believe the thefts were likely committed by the same suspects and that they occurred between approximately 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the morning.

The thieves stole a black 2016 Dodge Charger, Alberta license plate BTZ 1591, as well as cash, a purse, identity documents, credit cards, tools, hunting equipment, cameras, a portable vacuum cleaner and the garage door openers.

Two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras and seen driving a small white car. One suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 25 years old, wearing a white tank top, tan shorts, a ball cap, a watch on his left arm and tattoos on both arms.

If your garage door opener has been stolen, RCMP remind you of the importance of disabling it as advised by your garage door manufacturer. Thieves often use garage door openers to return for further thefts days later.

If you have information about any of these investigations, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

