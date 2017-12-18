Red Deer RCMP investigate graffiti spree in West Park

Graffiti included vulgar words and drawings, racist terms and “666”

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the people responsible for offensive graffiti sprayed on a West Park seniors lodge, a church, a house and several vehicles.

At 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 17th, RCMP responded to a report of multiple acts of graffiti vandalism in the area of 57th Ave. and 57th A Avenue on West Park Church of the Nazarene, West Park Lodge, the seniors home shuttle bus, the door of a nearby home, and parked cars. Graffiti included vulgar words and drawings, racist terms and “666.”

“This appears to be a case of immature minds trying to offend as many people as they could while randomly damaging the property of residents and organizations,” said Constable Sean Morris of the Red Deer RCMP. “RCMP are hoping people in the area may have seen suspicious activity, or have surveillance cameras that might have captured this antisocial and criminal behaviour. Graffiti like this upsets the entire community for its random and juvenile attempts at insult and offense as well as for the cost to victims of removing it.”

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

– Connolly

