Red Deer RCMP investigate attempted carjacking

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a woman who attempted to steal a car from a victim parked in a south Red Deer lot the afternoon of Oct. 15th, then stole her purse.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 15th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of an attempted carjacking after a woman reported being grabbed by a female suspect as she attempted to get into her car in a commercial parking lot in the Bower neighbourhood. The victim struggled with the suspect and honked the car horn repeatedly, and the suspect fled on foot with the victim’s purse. The victim was not injured during the struggle.

RCMP obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for public assistance to identify her. She is described as a short Caucasian female, wearing a green coat with a fur-trimmed hood, bright purple shoes and carrying a small sling-style backpack.

If you recognize this suspect or have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP