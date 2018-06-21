Red Deer RCMP investigate armed robbery at pharmacy

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint the afternoon of June 20th and are asking for public assistance to identify him.

At 3 p.m. on June 20th, a man walked into the IDA Pharmacy located at 6075 67thA St. wielding a handgun and demanded that the staff member open the safe. The suspect took narcotics that were stored in the safe and put them in a large black duffle bag he had brought with him; he then left through the back door.

Red Deer RCMP attended immediately and tracked the suspect briefly with the assistance of Police Dog Services, but did not locate him. RCMP continue to investigate and ask for public assistance to identify the suspect, who was caught on surveillance cameras during the robbery.

The suspect is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5’9” – 5’11” tall

· 200 lbs

· Early 40s

· Red or brown hair with facial hair

· Wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, sunglasses and a yellow hat, carrying a black duffle bag

If you recognize this suspect or have information about this armed robbery, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP