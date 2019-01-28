Red Deer RCMP investigate after stolen truck crashes into Bo’s Bar & Grill

Truck backed into the front wall of the establishment in an attempt to break in

Red Deer RCMP are investigating after a stolen truck crashed into Bo’s Bar & Grill at 2310 50th Ave. early this morning.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 28th, RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at the establishment. The investigation determined that a white Ford truck, that had previously been reported stolen, had backed into the front wall of Bo’s in an attempt to break in. Nothing was stolen and no injures were reported.

Police determined that the truck fled southbound on Taylor Drive in the northbound lanes, toward 19th St. Police continue to search for the truck, which is described as:

· Ford F150

· White

· Newer model

· Broken rear tail lights

· Marked with company information “Flatiron” and “Unit 92-15-735”

If you see this vehicle, or have information about this investigation, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Notley encouraged by industry interest in building new Alberta refinery
Next story
Judge scolds Halkirk man before sentencing him to 9 months in prison

Just Posted

Exhibition explores the rich history and culture of Métis people

The exhibition runs through to March 10th at the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery

Red Deer RCMP investigate after stolen truck crashes into Bo’s Bar & Grill

Truck backed into the front wall of the establishment in an attempt to break in

Red Deer RCMP investigate shooting

One man sent to hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening

Downtown road closures during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

The Games run Feb. 15th to March 2nd

WATCH: Singer songwriter Aaron Goodvin wins top honour at Alberta Country Music Awards

Awards ceremony took place Sunday at the Sheraton hotel

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

Thorsby homeowners disrupt break and enter using cameras, radio

Thorsby RCMP seek public assistance to identify break and enter suspects

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Judge scolds Halkirk man before sentencing him to 9 months in prison

Undercover police and Innisfail RCMP arrested man for possessing $65,000 worth of stolen instruments

Notley encouraged by industry interest in building new Alberta refinery

Premier says residents have been getting pennies on the dollar for their resources for far too long

Canadian millennials expect to live better than parents in retirement: study

Study questions ‘unrealistic expectations’ of young Canadians

E-scooters, bikes and alcohol delivery part of Uber Canada’s plans for 2019

Uber says they are exploring expanding alcohol delivery to provinces beyond B.C.

Most Read