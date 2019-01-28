Red Deer RCMP investigate after stolen truck crashes into Bo’s Bar & Grill

Truck backed into the front wall of the establishment in an attempt to break in

Red Deer RCMP are investigating after a stolen truck crashed into Bo’s Bar & Grill at 2310 50th Ave. early this morning.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 28th, RCMP responded to a report of a break-in at the establishment. The investigation determined that a white Ford truck, that had previously been reported stolen, had backed into the front wall of Bo’s in an attempt to break in. Nothing was stolen and no injures were reported.

Police determined that the truck fled southbound on Taylor Drive in the northbound lanes, toward 19th St. Police continue to search for the truck, which is described as:

· Ford F150

· White

· Newer model

· Broken rear tail lights

· Marked with company information “Flatiron” and “Unit 92-15-735”

If you see this vehicle, or have information about this investigation, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP