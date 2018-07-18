Red Deer RCMP investigate $26,000 tool theft

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify two men who broke into KMS Tools on Burnt Lake Drive in the early morning hours of July 16th and stole $26,000 worth of tools.

RCMP responded to the break-in within minutes, and determined that two men driving two trucks had broken in and stolen $26,000 worth of tools, mostly Milwaukee and Makita brands. Both suspects wore masks and gloves. Both trucks were seen departing the scene heading north toward Queen’s Industrial Park. The trucks are described as a Ford F150 crew cab and a F350 quad cab, both light coloured.

Tools stolen include:

· Milwaukee brand batteries, drills, saws, oscillating tool, ratchet sets, combo drill/ impact kits, grinder, flashlight and other assorted tools

· Makita brand combo drill/ impact kits, batteries, battery chargers, cordless 18V planer, pivot head flashlight and other assorted tools

· Carimig welder 200 Amp dual volt

· Hypertherm plasma cutter

· Coast multi-beam headlamp

Red Deer RCMP wish to remind citizens that if you’re being offered the opportunity to purchase new tools at discounted rates from individuals rather than from a legitimate business, you are almost certainly dealing with stolen property; further, it is a crime to purchase an item if you believe it is stolen property. Buying stolen property rewards criminal activity and contributes to increased property theft and related crimes including stolen vehicles, drugs, weapons and violent crimes.

If you recognize these suspects or have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP