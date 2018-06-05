Red Deer RCMP connect man in stolen car to multiple crimes

A Red Deer man wanted on six warrants faces 20 new charges on four criminal files after Red Deer RCMP arrested him in a stolen Audi, linked him to a second stolen truck and seized two replica firearms.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on June 3rd, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a stolen Audi that had been seen in the Westpark neighbourhood. RCMP quickly located the car, which fled police when they attempted a traffic stop. For public safety reasons, RCMP did not pursue, but continued to track the movements of the car at a distance. When the male driver parked the car and exited, Red Deer RCMP arrested him after a brief foot chase through the yards of several residences on 41st St. in the area of 56th Ave.

RCMP seized a stolen cheque, several sets of stolen keys and a stolen license plate. The keys led to the discovery of a second stolen vehicle nearby, a GMC Sierra, which RCMP also linked to the suspect. A search of the truck revealed an airsoft rifle and a BB gun that the suspect was prohibited by court order from possessing.

Further investigation by Red Deer RCMP led to the suspect being charged on several files from March involving a stolen purse and the possession and use of stolen credit cards, and the theft of an iPad on May 3rd from a cheque cashing business.

“This arrest illustrates the importance of the Pinpoint crime reduction strategies used every day by Red Deer RCMP, as we target repeat offenders who are responsible for a large portion of the crime in our city,” said Insp. Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP. “Property crimes in Red Deer have been slowly decreasing over the past six months, and we continue our focus on maintaining that downward trend by repeatedly putting these active offenders before the courts.”

For the final three months of 2017, total property crime numbers in Red Deer were lower than the same time period in 2016. Red Deer’s crime statistics for the first three months of 2018 continue that downward trend, with steep decreases in property crime totals and significant decreases in persons crimes when compared to the same time period in 2017. Total Criminal Code files for the first quarter of 2018 also show a significant decrease when compared to the first quarter of 2017.

At the time of his arrest, the 30-year-old male was wanted on six warrants for mischief, theft under $5,000, two counts of failing to appear and two counts of breach of probation.

In addition to his warrants, he faces the charges of two counts of resisting and obstructing a peace officer, five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with probation, two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of using a stolen credit card and theft under $5,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP