Red Deer RCMP charge three with trafficking after search warrants

Red Deer RCMP have charged three people with trafficking and seized significant amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and cash after a four-month long drug trafficking investigation that culminated in search warrants at residences in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake on Oct. 10th.

The Red Deer RCMP GIS section began their investigation into a drug trafficking group at the end of May, gathering evidence that led to police being granted search warrants for an apartment in the area of 50th Ave. and 46th St. in Sylvan Lake, and an apartment in the area of 37th St. and 52nd Ave. in Red Deer. The search warrants were executed between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. at both residences with support from Sylvan Lake RCMP. Two men were arrested at the Sylvan Lake residence and one at a fourth Red Deer residence.

RCMP seized just over 23 grams of methamphetamine, 69 grams of cocaine and approximately $12,000 in cash as proceeds of crime. RCMP also seized numerous electronics, items consistent with drug trafficking, a Jeep Liberty and a BMW.

“Drug trafficking brings violent crime, weapons offences and property crime to our communities, so the Red Deer drug unit is focused on using criminal intelligence and data analysis to identify those traffickers and disrupt their operations,” said Sergeant Robert Schultz of the Red Deer RCMP GIS unit. “We’re always working on numerous drug targets, and we’re committed to applying continuous pressure from a variety of sides and putting them before the courts as often as we can.”

Noah Patton, 21, faces the charges of four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Simon DeJong, 23, faces the charges of four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

Aaron Brown, 22, faces the charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP