Red Deer RCMP charge man with sexual assault

There have been many complaints of sexual assault in the City

On Nov. 29th, Red Deer RCMP charged 41-year-old Daniel Leonard of Red Deer with sexual assault and other offences. In recent months, Red Deer RCMP have been investigating several complaints of sexual related offences throughout the City.

On Oct. 18th, Red Deer RCMP asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after two separate incidents. Several other incidents were reported in November, and police continued to actively investigate.

On Nov. 28th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a complaint in the downtown, which led to the arrest of Leonard.

Leonard is in custody and has been charged with 10 Criminal Code offences, including two counts of sexual assault, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, two counts of failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking and three counts of an indecent act.

RCMP have not established whether all prior reported offences are linked to Leonard. The investigation is ongoing in order to determine whether they are linked.

Red Deer RCMP is continuing to investigate and is asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to these incidents. Please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 if you have any information or believe you are a victim. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

