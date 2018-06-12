Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

A Red Deer woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after an intensive investigation by the Red Deer RCMP fraud section. RCMP allege that the suspect stole just over one million dollars while she was employed at ATB Financial.

Sylvan Lake RCMP began their investigation in August of 2017 after receiving a report from ATB alleging that an employee had forged a customer’s signature and obtained a loan in their name. Due to the complexity of the investigation, the Red Deer RCMP fraud unit took over the file and worked closely with ATB Corporate Investigations to trace a series of fraudulent transactions. The investigation has uncovered numerous loans obtained by using the personal information of clients and other people known to the suspect for a total amount of $1,148,020.

The employee was terminated from her position as a loan officer with ATB as soon as the allegations surfaced, and RCMP commend ATB for its commitment to assisting police throughout the investigation, and for the immediate steps taken to protect their clients’ security and finances.

All alleged victims have been contacted and RCMP have been assured that none of them faced a financial loss.

Sarah Miles Brouilette, 38, faces the charges of theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of laundering the proceeds of crime.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

