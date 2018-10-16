Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to ID laptop thief

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing two laptops worth approximately $2,500 from a south Red Deer store on Oct. 3rd. The stolen laptops are an Acer Nitro and an HP Gaming Pavilion.

The suspect is described as:

· Caucasian male, approximately 28 years old

· 5’7” tall

· slight beard

· wearing an oversized grey coat, jeans and a grey cap

If you have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP