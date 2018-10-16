Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to ID assault suspect

Man stabbed a man in the hand after an altercation at a Red Deer fast food restaurant

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to identify a man who stabbed a man in the hand after an altercation at a Red Deer fast food restaurant on Oct. 4th.

The victim confronted the suspect about suspicious behaviour in the restaurant washroom; the suspect then reportedly displayed a knife and swung at the victim, cutting the victim on the hand. The victim was treated at hospital for a non-serious injury and released.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, carrying a black backpack.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP