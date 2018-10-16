photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to ID assault suspect

Man stabbed a man in the hand after an altercation at a Red Deer fast food restaurant

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to identify a man who stabbed a man in the hand after an altercation at a Red Deer fast food restaurant on Oct. 4th.

The victim confronted the suspect about suspicious behaviour in the restaurant washroom; the suspect then reportedly displayed a knife and swung at the victim, cutting the victim on the hand. The victim was treated at hospital for a non-serious injury and released.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, carrying a black backpack.

If you have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry
Next story
Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP ask for assistance to ID assault suspect

Man stabbed a man in the hand after an altercation at a Red Deer fast food restaurant

Red Deer RCMP charge three with trafficking after search warrants

RCMP seized cocaine, methamphetamine and cash after a four-month long drug trafficking investigation

Red Deer’s Stephanie Essensa prepares for Conneticut fight Oct. 20th

Essensa will fight American Marcia Agripino

Council considers pricing structure for cart collection

Residents will be able to customize their blue and black cart collection, influencing utility needs

Gravel truck roll over took place on Hwy. 2 early this morning

The driver, and lone occupant of the truck, suffered minor injuries

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Cannabis producers claim the U.S. is “rapidly losing” its competitive advantage to Canada

Federal government tables bill to transform prisoner segregation

Administrative and disciplinary segregation will be eliminated by Ottawa

Parents, not just government, will talk to their kids about pot, Trudeau says

Marijuana will be legal in Canada within 24 hours

CFL expecting little to no impact from legalization of marijuana in Canada

The league tests only for performance-enhancing substances and not recreational drugs like cannabis

Policies for “fitness to work” needed in new cannabis-friendly world

Instead of a drug and alcohol policy, businesses should consider a fit for work policy

In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage

Five days after the hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle, people are struggling to locate friends and loved ones.

Most Read