Red Deer RCMP arrest two after police vehicle rammed

Truck they drove resulted in collisions with three parked civilian vehicles

Red Deer RCMP have two people in custody after the truck they were driving rammed a police vehicle, resulting in collisions with three parked civilian vehicles at approximately 2:30 p.m. Oct. 24th.

RCMP were on patrol in the south hill area of Red Deer when they located a truck driving with a stolen license plate; police initiated a traffic stop on 38th Ave. between 51st St. and 52nd St. The suspect truck, a Ford F150, rammed the police vehicle in an attempt to flee, and was pushed back by the collision into three unoccupied vehicles that were parked on the north side of 38th Ave.

RCMP conducted a high-risk arrest and the two occupants of the truck were taken into custody without incident. Traffic on 38th Ave. in the area of 51st and 52nd St. is currently impacted by the investigation. No one was injured in the collision, and RCMP will issue an update when more information is available.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

