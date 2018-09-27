Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders during break and enters in progress

Several people arrested in the act of business, garage and shed break-ins

Over the past month, Red Deer RCMP have arrested a number of people in the act of breaking into businesses, garages and sheds; many of these successful arrests involved a number of downtown businesses and were thanks to a swift police response to security alarms and to tips from the public.

“Red Deer’s Pinpoint crime reduction strategy uses analytics to identify current crime hot spots and peak times for criminal activity so we’re very purposefully putting police officers in those areas to deal with issues while they’re happening,” said Inspector Gerald Grobmeier of the Red Deer RCMP. “These successful arrests during break and enters in progress are thanks to RCMP’s constant focus on the downtown and other crime hot spots, and thanks to the active support we get from those citizens who call in suspicious activity.”

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Sept. 19th, RCMP responded to a report of a possible break and enter in progress at a business in a light industrial area in north Red Deer, after the business owner chased a male suspect away from the property. RCMP attended and arrested the suspect after a brief foot chase; he was found to be in possession of a stolen credit card and other identification and was in breach of other court-imposed conditions.

A 38-year-old man faces a number of criminal charges; his name cannot be released at this time at those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

At 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 13th, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a downtown business after a window was smashed in. Police located the suspect nearby and arrested him without incident.

Steven Gordon Hubley, 34, faces the charges of breaking, entering and committing.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 2nd, RCMP responded to a report of an intruder in the back yard of a Sunnybrook residence and located two male suspects inside a neighbouring garage. One suspect was arrested as he attempted to flee and the other was arrested a short time later with the assistance of Police Dog Services. RCMP recovered two rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and several knives that had been stolen from the garage.

Rainbow Pierre Saddleback, 32, faces the charges of three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime, breaking and entering to steal a firearm, two counts of weapons possession contrary to order, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, breaking and entering with intent, breaking, entering and committing and possessing break-in instruments.

Presley Dean Saddleback, 23, faces the charges of three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime, breaking and entering to steal a firearm, two counts of weapons possession contrary to order, three counts of failing to comply with conditions, breaking and entering with intent, breaking, entering and committing and possession of break-in instruments.

At 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 1st, RCMP responded to a report of a male suspect smashing a window at a downtown business then entering the business. RCMP located the suspect nearby as he fled on foot, and arrested him without incident.

Joshua Dwayne Gairdner, 25, was charged and subsequently convicted of breaking and entering with intent and failing to comply with an undertaking.

At 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 30th, RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a mobile home located in a business compound in north Red Deer, and arrested a man and a woman inside one of the trailers.

Justin Eric Arnault, 31, faces the charges of breaking and entering with intent and mischief under $5,000.

A 26-year-old woman faces similar charges, but those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 20th, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress on the grounds of Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School; with support from Police Dog Services, RCMP located three male suspects in a shed. RCMP seized break-in tools during the arrest.

Vernon Chance Currie, 24, faces the charges of breaking and entering with intent and possession of break-in instruments.

Monte Randall Riggins, 43, faces the charges of breaking and entering with intent and possession of break-in instruments.

Donald Arthur Hermary, 53, faces the charges of breaking and entering with intent, possession of break-in instruments and failing to attend court.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 17th, RCMP responded to a report of a glass break at a downtown business, and located a suspect fleeing the store. He was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Robert Alexander Barry, 36, was charged and subsequently convicted of breaking and entering with intent and failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., RCMP were called to Oriole Park School in response to a break and enter in progress. On arrival, RCMP located two male suspects inside the school.

Joshua Scholten, 19, and 19-year-old Mitchell Cole Brown each face one charge of breaking, entering and committing.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 2nd, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter at a hair studio in north Red Deer. On arrival, RCMP arrested a male suspect inside the store, wearing a black mask.

Bradley Lee Jones, 53, faces the charges of breaking, entering and committing and disguised with intent.

-With files from Red Deer RCMP