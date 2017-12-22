Red Deer RCMP arrest numerous prolific offenders

Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include the arrests of numerous prolific offenders identified through Pinpoint, the Red Deer crime reduction strategy; a number of offenders were arrested in stolen vehicles while police were patrolling identified crime hot spots, and several arrests were thanks to the tracking abilities of Red Deer police dogs. More arrests came thanks to tips from the public regarding stolen vehicles and suspicious activity.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 22nd, RCMP located a stolen truck as it drove in north Red Deer. The truck fled from RCMP into the Pines neighbourhood where officers quickly located it abandoned in a nearby alley. Police Dog Services attended and tracked the suspect to the foyer of an apartment building on Patterson Crescent, where she was taken into custody without incident. The truck had been reported stolen out of Leduc on Dec. 20th.

A 29-year-old woman faces charge of dangerous operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, possession of stolen property and a number of traffic charges.

On Dec. 19th, Red Deer RCMP located and arrested the second suspect in a personal robbery that took place the evening of Nov. 18th when a man walking home through downtown Red Deer was assaulted by two men in an attempted robbery. RCMP arrested the first suspect on Nov. 24th, and identified the second suspect shortly afterward and issued a warrant for his arrest. RCMP located him at a residence at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19th while on a different call, and took him into custody without incident.

James Mitchell was wanted on 10 outstanding warrants out of Medicine Hat at the time of his arrest. He faces the charges regarding the Red Deer incident on Nov. 18th of attempted robbery and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly before midnight the night of Dec. 16th, RCMP on patrol in an area known for criminal activity located a stolen truck being driven by a female suspect. The truck fled police but RCMP located it nearby immediately thanks to a tip from the public, and arrested the woman without incident.

Madison Leigh Coutre, 25, was wanted on nine outstanding warrants at the time of her arrest for four counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of breach of probation and failing to attend court and failing to attend for fingerprinting. She now faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, failing to comply with conditions and failing to comply with probation order.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Dec. 16th, RCMP were called to a store to arrest a shoplifter who had been detained by store security. The suspect resisted arrest and attempted to assault police; he was subdued and arrested without injury to himself or to the arresting officers. He was found to be wanted on three outstanding warrants out of Edmonton.

Gary Reginald Mills, 37, faces the charges of two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 15th, RCMP responded to a report of a theft of vehicle in progress in Northwood Estates after a man intercepted a suspect in the process of stealing his truck and detained him until police arrived. RCMP immediately responded and took a 37 year old man into custody without incident.

Jason Romeo Denomme, 37, faces the charges of theft of a truck, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified and possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 14th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Riverside Industrial area and attended immediately. On arrival they located a parked Dodge truck with no license plate, with a male behind the wheel. The driver rammed the police car and fled at high speeds through the Normandeau and Glendale neighbourhoods before coming to a stop, likely due to an engine malfunction. The driver attempted to flee police on foot and resisted arrest but was taken into custody without injury to himself or to police officers.

Jesse Joseph Cecka, 29, faces the charges of resisting and obstructing a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, failing to stop at the scene, possession of stolen property over $5,000, failing to comply with conditions and mischief under $5,000.

At 4 a.m. on Dec. 14th, RCMP on patrol in an area known for criminal activity located a suspicious truck that fled police. RCMP didn’t pursue the truck but other police officers moved to intercept it as it fled and located it abandoned shortly afterward. Police Dog Services attended and tracked both suspects, who were taken into custody without incident. The female driver was arrested for possession of stolen property and the male passenger was arrested for a file earlier the same night where he was seen by police in a stolen vehicle and fled police on foot.

Derica Patricia Mercer, 24, faces the charges of illegal possession or trafficking in government documents, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of stolen property under $5,000, driving without operator’s license, driving without registration and driving without insurance.

The 32-year-old male passenger faces a charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and a traffic charge. His name cannot be released at this time as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

In the early morning of Dec. 14th, RCMP located a woman who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants after she failed to appear in court in Red Deer in November regarding the theft of two purses from two Red Deer fitness facilities in October and her subsequent use of one of the credit cards to purchase almost $1,000 in prepaid Visa cards.

At the time of her arrest on Dec. 14th, 27-year-old Brittany Danielle Aebly was wanted on outstanding warrants for other files, as well, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of careless use of a firearm, four counts of possession of a firearm, four counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, all out of Red Deer, and three warrants out of Grande Prairie for two counts of theft and possession of counterfeit currency.

She also faces the following charges regarding the purse theft: Theft, forgery, misuse of credit card, three counts of other theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to attend court.

At 4 p.m. on Dec. 11th, RCMP received several reports of a suspicious vehicle in the downtown and determined the truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer earlier the same day. RCMP located the truck and executed a traffic stop after it pulled into a parking lot in West Park. The male driver and female passenger were arrested without incident; the female passenger was later released without charge. In the truck, RCMP located a large collection of tools that had been reported stolen in a commercial break and enter earlier the same day and were estimated to be worth $15,000. Those tools were returned to their owner. Police also seized several sets of vehicle keys that had been reported stolen.

Aaron James Campbell, 41, faces the charges of three counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, failing to comply with conditions, driving while unauthorized and driving without insurance.

At 1 p.m. on Dec. 5th, RCMP on patrol in an area known for criminal activity located a stolen car being driven by a female suspect. RCMP tracked the vehicle at a distance until it was parked and the driver had exited the car, then arrested her without incident. RCMP seized fentanyl and meth in quantities and packaging that indicated trafficking, and seized smaller amounts of heroin and ecstasy. The car had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Nov. 3rd after it was left running and unlocked.

Reanne Brodersen, 22, faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, two counts of the possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl, methamphetamine), possession of Schedule I substance (heroin) and possession of Schedule III substance (ecstasy).