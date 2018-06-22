Red Deer RCMP arrest man with imitation firearm

Man pointed firearm at several staff members before fleeing to a nearby restaurant

A Red Deer man faces four criminal charges after pointing an imitation firearm at several people at a car dealership the afternoon of June 20th before being arrested by RCMP in a nearby restaurant.

At 2:45 p.m. on June 20th, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a man with a firearm at a south end car dealership on 50th Ave. When staff approached a suspicious male in the parking lot, he displayed what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at several staff members before fleeing to a nearby restaurant. Red Deer RCMP responded immediately and located the suspect, taking him into custody without incident. Police seized the weapon and determined that it was an imitation firearm.

There was heavy police presence in the area during this incident as police responded to this potential public safety issue. RCMP thank the public for their cooperation and support throughout the investigation.

Robert Charles Richards, 35, faces the charges of three counts of assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

– Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Liberals set hiring, procurement rules for federally-funded projects
Next story
Privacy questions linger two years after Canada-U.S. terror list deal struck

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP arrest man with imitation firearm

Man pointed firearm at several staff members before fleeing to a nearby restaurant

WATCH: Red Deer commemorates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Citizens take part in activities throughout the week

Red Deer RCMP investigate armed robbery at pharmacy

Suspect wielded a handgun, demanding staff member to open the safe

WATCH: Mellisa Hollingsworth highlights Special Olympics Celebrity Breakfast

Olympic Bronze Medalist from Central Alberta shared her journey with a packed house

Court full as schools, parents dispute Alberta gay-straight alliance law

Justice Centre argues keeping parents out of the loop violates freedom of religion and expression

WATCH: Loads of summer events await Central Albertans

From CentreFest to Westerner Days, there will much to explore this season

After World Cup lineup photographed, England urges media to help team

Now the England camp is actually asking media: Are you with us or against us?

MISSING: Police hoping to locate man reported missing

Ponoka RCMP looking to public to help find Joseph Desjarlais

Liberals set hiring, procurement rules for federally-funded projects

Indigenous Peoples, recent immigrants, veterans, young people, people with disabilities and women to be hired

Get your hot dog water, only $40 in Vancouver

‘Hot Dog Water’ seller in Vancouver gets laughs, sales with savvy marketing

Privacy questions linger two years after Canada-U.S. terror list deal struck

Two years after Canadian and U.S. security agencies signed an updated agreement officials consider privacy risk

Manitoba MP was allegedly abusive at Red Cross shelter

Canadian Red Cross has filed a complaint that Liberal backbencher MaryAnn Mihychuk ignored protocol

A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft

Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver and Edmonton in top 10 of upcoming draft

Koko, the gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46

Western lowland gorilla, 46, died in her sleep in California

Most Read