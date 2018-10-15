Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vandalism spree

19-year-old man faces charges after windows were smashed at three different businesses

A 19-year-old man faces charges after windows were smashed at three different businesses in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 14th.

At 1 a.m. on Oct. 14th, Red Deer RCMP responded to reports of glass breaks at the downtown Phil’s Restaurant, Red Deer Eye Care Centre and Shiso restaurant. A number of windows were broken at each establishment, and police arrested a male suspect nearby without incident. RCMP believe the vandalism started at Shiso at approximately 12:30 a.m. and continued from there to the downtown businesses.

RCMP do not have an estimate of the damages to each business. The investigation continues, and charges are pending against the 19-year-old man, who incurred minor cuts to his hands.

If you have information about these crimes, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
Canadians widely unaware of accomplishments of famous women, poll suggests
Next story
Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vandalism spree

19-year-old man faces charges after windows were smashed at three different businesses

The 2018/19 Influenza Immunization Program begins Oct. 15th

Influenza immunizations will be available free of charge

Darrell Paulovich remembered after accident claims his life

A tragic accident claimed the life of a rodeo advocate over the weekend

Central Music Festival presents Matt Minglewood Oct. 18th

He performs Oct. 18th at the Elks Lodge

Lightning battle the Rams and the wind for a win

Lacombe heads into a bye week looking towards semifinals

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Koreas agree to break ground on inter-Korean railroad

The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Flash floods kill at least 7 people in southwest France

Flash floods have left several people dead in southwest France, with roads swept away and streams become raging torrents as the equivalent of several months of rain fell overnight, authorities said Monday.

Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing

The death toll from Michael’s destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17.

Canadians widely unaware of accomplishments of famous women, poll suggests

A new poll suggests Canadians have a lot to learn about the accomplishments of some of the country’s most famous women.

Temporary access allowed for residents of landslide-threatened B.C. community

The district says areas of access to the community of about 54 homes could be expanded, depending on advice from a geotechnical engineer.

Joint inspection planned for missing journalist at Saudi Consulate

Turkish officials have said they fear a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Washington Potst reporter Jamal Khashoggi

Sears files for bankruptcy amid plunging sales, massive debt

The company started as a mail order catalogue in the 1880s

BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan expecting their 1st child in spring

The announcement of the pregnancy confirms weeks of speculation from royal watchers

Most Read