Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vandalism spree

A 19-year-old man faces charges after windows were smashed at three different businesses in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 14th.

At 1 a.m. on Oct. 14th, Red Deer RCMP responded to reports of glass breaks at the downtown Phil’s Restaurant, Red Deer Eye Care Centre and Shiso restaurant. A number of windows were broken at each establishment, and police arrested a male suspect nearby without incident. RCMP believe the vandalism started at Shiso at approximately 12:30 a.m. and continued from there to the downtown businesses.

RCMP do not have an estimate of the damages to each business. The investigation continues, and charges are pending against the 19-year-old man, who incurred minor cuts to his hands.

If you have information about these crimes, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at P3Tips.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP