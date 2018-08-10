Red Deer RCMP arrest man after incident in store with knife

Male fled the store and drove away in a blue SUV

Red Deer RCMP have charged a man with multiple offences after he was alleged to have stolen merchandise from a store while in possession of a large knife and then fled police in a stolen SUV the afternoon of Aug. 8th.

Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of an incident at a store on north Gaetz Avenue shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 8th, after store staff determined that a male suspect who they approached regarding suspected shoplifting was in possession of a large knife. The male fled the store and drove away in a blue SUV with two female companions. RCMP quickly located the suspect vehicle, which refused to stop for police and fled northbound on Gaetz Avenue and into the Johnstone neighbourhood. Police tracked the SUV and located it abandoned at James Street and Jacobs Close. The suspect was arrested on Johnstone Drive as he attempted to flee the area on foot. Upon arrest, the suspect refused to provide his name but RCMP soon identified him. RCMP located the two females nearby; they were subsequently released without charge.

The SUV had been reported stolen out of Red Deer earlier the same day after it had been left unlocked but with no keys inside.

Jordan Dempster, 22, faces the charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with a weapon, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, / obstruct peace officer, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation.

4 dead, including 2 officers, in New Brunswick shooting
Latest Lock it or Lose it campaigns give drivers poor scores

