Red Deer RCMP announce new Officer in Charge

Grobmeier has 26 years of service with the RCMP where he has moved through the ranks across Canada

Interim City Manager, Paul Goranson, is pleased to announce that a new Officer in Charge has been appointed to the Red Deer RCMP detachment. Inspector Gerald Grobmeier, who has been acting in the position, assumes the rank of Superintendent effective immediately.

“I look forward to working with Superintendent Grobmeier and continuing to work together on our policing and crime prevention initiative,” said Goranson. “Superintendent Grobmeier has been instrumental in the continued reduction in crime we’ve seen in Red Deer, through initiatives he has spearheaded, including Pinpoint.”

Grobmeier has 26 years of service with the RCMP where he has moved through the ranks across Canada and internationally since 1993. In 2015, he was appointed as the Operations Officer for the Red Deer detachment. Prior to that, he worked in British Columbia, Germany, and most recently Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“I am both honored and excited to be selected as the new Officer in Charge for Red Deer,” said Superintendent Grobmeier. “Being from Saskatchewan, I have a Prairies heart, and my family and I love living in Red Deer. I look forward to building on the excellent work we have done these past years, and furthering our collaboration with partners and The City to shape community safety for years to come.”

Superintendent Grobmeier replaces Superintendent Ken Foster, who is on a temporary assignment outside the detachment.

“I would like to congratulate Superintendent Grobmeier on this appointment to Officer in Charge for Red Deer,” said Chief Superintendent Shahin Mehdizadeh, District Commander, Central Alberta District. “I am confident that Superintendent Grobmeier will continue to provide strong leadership to the detachment and the community, with a strong focus on crime prevention and reduction.”

-Submitted by City of Red Deer