Red Deer Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program Receives Prestigious Literacy Award

Alla Mysko-Henke, manager of Red Deer Public Library’s Adult Literacy Program, recently accepted Canada’s Premiers Council of the Federation Literacy Award.

The Lifelong Learning Council of Red Deer nominated The Adult Literacy Program for the award which celebrates outstanding achievement, innovative practice and excellence in literacy,

Housed at the Dawe Branch, the program has been serving Red Deer’s diverse community for more than 30 years and presently has 360 learners and 215 tutors.

Alla accepted the medallion and certificate at the awards ceremony held in Edmonton, September 27, 2018, but gives all the credit for the program’s success to its volunteers. “This award is a recognition of the passion and dedication of our staff and volunteers who make this program, and its achievements, possible.Their smiles and positive attitudes have been a great contribution to building a welcoming, diverse community in our library.”

