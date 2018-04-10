Red Deer Public Library Downtown Branch holds Volunteer Fair

Fair takes place April 14th

photo submitted

RDPL is hosting a volunteer fair Saturday, April 14th, featuring many opportunities for those who are interested in giving back to the community and having fun.

Volunteer coordinators from the following organizations will be on hand to offer placements and answer any questions the public may have: Canadian Blood Services, Catholic Social Services, Central Alberta Refugee Effort, The City of Red Deer, The Friends of the Red Deer Public Library, Red Deer Public Library, ReThink Red Deer, Volunteer Central and the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

The event will be held April 14th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the downtown branch’s Snell Auditorium. Free popcorn, prizes and a visit from Waskasoo, the 2019 Canada Winter Games mascot, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

-Submitted by the Red Deer Public Library

