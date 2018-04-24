Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships Tarp Auction results are in

Westerner Park is pleased to announce that another successful Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships Tarp Auction was held on April 18th in the Sheraton Red Deer Hotel Special Events Center.

The Alberta Professional Chuckwagon & Chariot Association (APCCA) was welcomed back to the Westerner Days Fair & Exposition as the sanctioning organization for the Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships for 2018 and look forward to some exciting battles to the finish line during their 50th season of “Racing across the prairies”.

Businesses were vying for the opportunity to display their business name and logo on one of the 40 wagons and 20 chariots slated to participate during the 2018 Westerner Days Fair & Exposition. The Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships are an anticipated annual event and are viewed by nearly 4,000 spectators each night of the Fair.

The highest selling tarp for the evening went to ABC Country Restaurant who purchased Neil Salmond for $4,400. The total of the tarp auction was $103,650 for an average of $2,591 per tarp. The highest selling chariot was Marty Maxwell, purchased by PWE Rentals for $1,300. The total of the chariot auction was $14,005 with an average of $700.

Ben Antifaiff, CEO and general manager for Westerner Park closed the evening by thanking everyone for coming together as a community to be a part of such an exciting event. He extended thanks to all the sponsors for their support of Westerner Days and the drivers who entertain them for five days, noting that “each and every year we celebrate the foundational role the community, and sponsors like you, play in our success. You are an integral component of Westerner Park as Central Alberta’s ‘Destination for Celebration’.”

The Red Deer Motors North American Pony Chuckwagon Championships will take place during the 2018 Westerner Days Fair and Exposition from July 18th to July 22nd.

-Submitted by Westerner Park