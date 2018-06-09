Red Deer County break and enter sees valuable items stolen

Family heirloom jewellery stolen

photo submitted

Blackfalds RCMP are currently investigating a rural area residential break and enter. On June 7th during the daytime hours, unknown person(s) unlawfully entered a Red Deer County residence and stole an amount of cash, as well as family heirloom type jewellery. The items in question hold large sentimental value to the victims. Please advise the Blackfalds RCMP, any RCMP Detachment or Police Service, if you have any information on this crime or the whereabouts of these valuable items – see pictured.

Police continue their investigation and are requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment at 780-885-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP

