Red Deer County approved 2018 tax bylaw

Residential municipal taxes will see an increase of $20 per $100,000 of assessed value

Red Deer County approved 2nd and 3rd reading of their 2018 tax bylaw at a regular meeting of Council on May 8th.

Tax rates vary on individual properties and are based on their market value assessment.

Residential taxes will see an increase of $20 per $100,000 of assessed value and non-residential taxes will see an increase of $120 per $100,000 of assessed value.

“There has not been a tax increase in Red Deer County since 2015,” County Mayor Jim Wood said. “We continue to hold the line on farmland taxation, and we are providing the services that everyone is asking for.

“We remain competitive with our adjacent municipalities, and I look forward to a strong economy helping our local businesses.”

The Community Services levy will increase from .40 up to .60, which is in relation to the new recreation funding agreements with neighbouring municipalities.

Environmental and Protective Services will remain unchanged from 2017.

“This tax rate will keep Red Deer County in a strong financial position well into the future. The County will continue a very strong Capital Projects program, and ensure that residents and business owners have the levels of service they expect,” County CAO Curtis Herzberg said.

The County’s budget in 2018 is $87 million, which is an increase from $74 million in 2017. Taxing supports $47 million of the total budget and that money is used to fund maintenance of roads, infrastructure, water and waste management, agricultural and environmental services, community services, fire and patrol and emergency management.

More information can be found at rdcounty.ca

-Submitted by Red Deer County