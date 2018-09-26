Red Deer College offers new degree

Red Deer College’s Dean of the Creative Arts School Jason Frizzell announced a new Bachelor of Applied Arts in Film, Theatre and Live Entertainment program, which is set to begin September 2019. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Red Deer College will offer a new Bachelor of Applied Arts in Film, Theatre and Live Entertainment beginning in September 2019.

Dean of the Creative Arts School Jason Frizzell said the new four-year program will give students the opportunity to major in acting, film production and live entertainment production at an announcement Wednesday.

“This program will grow communication storytelling, directing and business skills while building on current artistic outcomes and activities that are already being taught in the school of creative arts,” he said.

“The program will offer valuable practical experience in the fourth year and help prepare learners for industry-relevant careers. Graduates of this program will be well prepared for entry-level jobs in a range of industry related fields.”

After 25 years, Red Deer College began the process of becoming a university when the College received approval to offer its own degrees by Premier Rachel Notley and the Ministry of Advanced Education in March.

Alberta’s Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt, who was at the RDC announcement, said the program is unique in the province and will provide its students with practical skills to work in the province’s entertainment industry.

“This hands-on program will encourage disciplinary collaboration and help students develop a wide variety of inter-related and cross-disciplinary skills required in film, live entertainment and theatre,” said Schmidt.

“As a result, graduates will be better prepared to find work in all three of these industries that contribute to Alberta’s economic well-being.”

RDC President and CEO Joel Ward said an important component of the program is work-integrated learning.

He added that it’s about, “Connecting with businesses and industry and social agencies to make sure that every student in every program has an opportunity to practice what they learn, answering questions that people are asking, working with industry to make our lives and our community better.”

RDC Students’ Association President Chaise Combs said students are excited about the new program.

“It fits in line with the College’s vision of offering unique and quality education for students,” Combs said.

“The aspect that we are most excited about is the work-integrated learning aspect. I think giving students the ability to develop practical skills while in school that makes them more employable when they leave is essential to a well-rounded education.”

The application process for the Bachelor of Applied Arts Degree at the School of Creative Arts opens next week with the program accepting 75 students each year.