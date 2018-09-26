Red Deer College’s Dean of the Creative Arts School Jason Frizzell announced a new Bachelor of Applied Arts in Film, Theatre and Live Entertainment program, which is set to begin September 2019. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Red Deer College offers new degree

RDC introduces Bachelor of Applied Arts in Film, Theatre and Live Entertainment

Red Deer College will offer a new Bachelor of Applied Arts in Film, Theatre and Live Entertainment beginning in September 2019.

Dean of the Creative Arts School Jason Frizzell said the new four-year program will give students the opportunity to major in acting, film production and live entertainment production at an announcement Wednesday.

“This program will grow communication storytelling, directing and business skills while building on current artistic outcomes and activities that are already being taught in the school of creative arts,” he said.

“The program will offer valuable practical experience in the fourth year and help prepare learners for industry-relevant careers. Graduates of this program will be well prepared for entry-level jobs in a range of industry related fields.”

After 25 years, Red Deer College began the process of becoming a university when the College received approval to offer its own degrees by Premier Rachel Notley and the Ministry of Advanced Education in March.

Alberta’s Minister of Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt, who was at the RDC announcement, said the program is unique in the province and will provide its students with practical skills to work in the province’s entertainment industry.

“This hands-on program will encourage disciplinary collaboration and help students develop a wide variety of inter-related and cross-disciplinary skills required in film, live entertainment and theatre,” said Schmidt.

“As a result, graduates will be better prepared to find work in all three of these industries that contribute to Alberta’s economic well-being.”

RDC President and CEO Joel Ward said an important component of the program is work-integrated learning.

He added that it’s about, “Connecting with businesses and industry and social agencies to make sure that every student in every program has an opportunity to practice what they learn, answering questions that people are asking, working with industry to make our lives and our community better.”

RDC Students’ Association President Chaise Combs said students are excited about the new program.

“It fits in line with the College’s vision of offering unique and quality education for students,” Combs said.

“The aspect that we are most excited about is the work-integrated learning aspect. I think giving students the ability to develop practical skills while in school that makes them more employable when they leave is essential to a well-rounded education.”

The application process for the Bachelor of Applied Arts Degree at the School of Creative Arts opens next week with the program accepting 75 students each year.

Previous story
Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated
Next story
Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Red Deer College offers new degree

RDC introduces Bachelor of Applied Arts in Film, Theatre and Live Entertainment

2019 Canada Winter Games festival headliners announced

Pop singer-songwriter Scott Helman to headline at 2019 Canada Games festival in Red Deer

Woman steals truck from Ponoka gas station while being fueled

Ponoka RCMP pursued and located the woman in a tree after several other incidents

Red Deer rebounding, hosting AUMA convention

Hundreds of municipal officials gather in Red Deer for the AUMA

Celebrate ‘Alberta Culture Days’ here in Red Deer

Lots of family-friendly activities set for this coming weekend

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager

Gibbons won’t return in 2019 after spending 11 seasons over two separate tenures as team manager

Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Animal drew lots of attention when it surfaced in the River Thames a day ago in the Gravesend area

Vendors come from Lacombe, Calgary to participate in a Taste of Stettler

Rotary hosts Taste of Stettler

Carbon tax breakdown: Understanding issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

Most Read