Red Deer College hosts APEGA Science Olympics

FOCUS - Notre Dame High School team Juarez Nouhoheflin, Nadia Endrinal and Joseph Pineda race to develop a system to slow release medicine. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

The annual Central Alberta Science Olympics, hosted by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), drew students from across the region for a weekend of competition in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

The Association is making a deliberate effort to draw women to STEM industries.

“APEGA is making a big push to attract females, especially at the younger ages,” said Derek Beattie, APEGA outreach leader.

Attendants at the Science Olympics were almost exactly 50 per cent female.

Students compete in teams of five, all from the same school in different events, against their age group.

They are given specific supplies, an objective and a time limit.

One of the events the junior high groups did was create a small structure to prevent soil erosion in an hour. At the same time, high school groups tried to develop a device to slowly release medicine.

Gold, silver and bronze trophies made of LEGO were given to the most successful high school and junior high teams.

There were 140 students from Grades 7 to 12 registered for the competition, but unfortunately due to the weather only about 80 were able to attend.