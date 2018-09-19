Red Deer City Councillor focuses on clamping down on shopping cart use

City council to further discuss the issue Oct. 3rd

Clamping down on both the proliferation of shopping carts around the City and the wave of bike thefts are behind two Notices of Motion introduced to City council this week.

Coun. Buck Buchanan introduced the Notices of Motion during this week’s regular meeting, and they will be further discussed by council Oct. 3rd.

“This first one was in regards to the bike issue,” said Buchanan.

“It’s looking at the licensing and the registry, because so many of them are getting stolen now,” he said.

”The ones that go into the wind – the serial number is gone, the frame gets painted – so what was your bike doesn’t remotely resemble your bike anymore.

“It would be similar to the stickers you put on your license plate,” he said, adding that a system like this would help ensure bikes are in the correct hands.

As to the shopping carts, Buchanan said his concern is that many are found off-premises and have a tendency to be used as storage spaces for some of the City’s less fortunate citizens.

“That’s a little bit more of a controversial one in that it looks like it’s directly at folks who are homeless,” he said of that particular motion.

But Buchanan said that a lack of housing is the overriding issue, and that both issues – the stealing of bikes and the proliferation of shopping carts – are getting a bit out of control.

He said that during annual clean-ups of the Red Deer River, carts are consistently pulled out amongst the garbage that is gathered as well.

Buchanan would like to see a system in place where the carts cannot leave a shopping centre’s property, for example.

“They are almost $400 a piece – most of them,” he said. “Because they are used the way they are being used, they are all over the place,” he said.

“We’ve got to figure this out.”

Previous story
Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison
Next story
UPDATED: Missing Wetaskiwin youth found

Just Posted

Fred Penner featured during special Symphony and Museum fundraiser

Event at Bo’s Bar & Grill set to run Sept. 28th

Gord Bamford returns to Central Alberta on latest tour

Hocky Tonks and Dive Bars Tour coming to Bo’s in November

Steve Arsenault to perform at the Golden Circle Sept. 29th

Local singer/songwriter is also expanding his influence via teaching

Red Deer-based Home of Hope to host ‘Heroes’ Charity Gala

International charity has missions in several African nations

UPDATE: 18-year-old Rimbey teen dies in collision

A portion of Highway 53 west of Rimbey is down to one lane while crews investigate

U.S. congressman issues dire warning to Canada’s NAFTA team: time is running out

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to resume talks with the U.S.

Potential replacements for Phoenix pay system to start testing soon: Brison

Testing of prototypes to replace troubled federal pay system will begin within weeks

Nanaimo’s Tilray Inc. briefly the world’s largest cannabis company

The company, only listed in the US, nearly reached $300 in afternoon trading on Wednesday

Woman who helped kidnap Elizabeth Smart released from prison

Smart was 14 years old when she was snatched from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 by street preacher Brian David Mitchell

New York books editor out after backlash over Jian Ghomeshi essay

Ian Buruma, who was appointed as editor of the New York Review of Books in late 2017, no longer works for the publication

Competition tribunal to hear B.C.-based case on airline food starting in October

The competition commissioner argued Vancouver airport authority had exploited its market position

Seek compromise with U.S. on cannabis at border, lawyers urge Ottawa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency sent tremors through Canada’s burgeoning cannabis sector

Kim agrees to dismantle main nuke site if US takes steps too

Kim promised to accept international inspectors to monitor the closing of a key missile test site and launch pad and to visit Seoul soon.

UPDATED: Missing Wetaskiwin youth found

Police say 12-year-old Treston Minde left his residence on his bike Sept. 17 and hasn’t returned home

Most Read