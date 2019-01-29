Red Deer Chamber announces hiring of Rick More as CEO

More is part of Smiles Thru Lindsey foundation and Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

The Board of Directors of the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce is very pleased to announce the appointment of Rick More for the position of Chief Executive Officer.

More brings extensive leadership, community involvement, and management experience into the position.

“We are very pleased to announce Rick as our new CEO,” says Chamber President, John MacKenzie. “We are fortunate to have a dependable, long-term employee with deep local roots ready to serve and build on our strengths moving forward.”

A passionate volunteer and advocate for mental health, More is co-founder of the Smiles Thru Lindsey foundation and is a director of the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre. More also is a director and past Chair of the AMA Regional Board of Directors.

“Mr. More was part of the team that worked with Northlands and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association to secure the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer. Along with his experience serving the Chamber membership, we are confident in his ability to build upon the Chamber’s legacy while pursuing new initiatives,” says MacKenzie.

The Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce is a collaborative leader in building a globally significant region and a vibrant community.

-Submitted by Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

