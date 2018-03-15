Recent arrests by RCMP include break and enters in progress and outstanding warrants

Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include a large number of suspects wanted on warrants and many more who were found to be violating court imposed conditions. RCMP made four arrests while responding to break and enters in progress and made more while doing targeted patrols in downtown Red Deer, on foot and in vehicles, as part of Red Deer’s Pinpoint crime reduction strategy to focus on repeat offenders and emerging issues. Red Deer RCMP thank the public for reporting suspicious vehicles and activity across the city, which resulted in numerous more arrests over the past two weeks.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on March 13th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious Kia Sorento in the Glendale neighbourhood and began searching for the car, which police confirmed had been reported stolen out of Innisfail and had evaded police earlier the same morning. RCMP located the car as it drove through Glendale and into the downtown. RCMP laid a tire deflation device and the SUV came to a stop a short time later. The suspect was taken into custody without incident or injury after briefly resisting arrest.

A 24-year-old man faces the following charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

At 1:15 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a trespasser in an industrial yard in north Red Deer after a security company located a male suspect inside the compound and detained him for police. A 28-year-old man faces one count of mischief under $5,000 and was ticketed under the Petty Trespass Act; his name cannot be released at this time as the charge has not yet been sworn before the courts.

Shortly after noon on March 12th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a north Red Deer hotel parking lot and located a male suspect who was found to be violating court-imposed conditions including possession of a prescription drug and a condition not to be in a vehicle without the registered owner present.

Martin Aaron Johnson, 50, faces the following charges of two counts of failing to comply with conditions and possession of Schedule I substance.

At 12:40 a.m., RCMP on foot patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspect who was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Red Deer and Stettler. RCMP further determined that the suspect was violating three court-imposed conditions at the time of his arrest, including his curfew and a weapons ban.

In addition to the warrants, the 30-year-old man faces three charges of Criminal Code 145(3).

At 10:30 a.m. on March 10th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious truck parked and running in a north Red Deer business parking lot. On arrival, RCMP located a male suspect who was in violation of court-imposed conditions not to be in a vehicle without the registered owner present, and not to be behind the wheel of any vehicle not registered to him. RCMP located a stolen license plate in the truck.

A 35-year-old man faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with conditions, driving while unauthorized, operating a motor vehicle without registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on March 10th, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer located a female suspect who was violating her court-imposed curfew condition as well as several other conditions. The 28-year-old woman faces three charges of Criminal Code 145(3)

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on March 8th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence that was known to be vacant. On arrival, RCMP noted the lock had been broken and located two male suspects inside the residence. A 32-year-old man and a 43-year-old man each face a charge of break and enter.

On March 6, RCMP located a suspect who was wanted on four outstanding warrants out of Rimbey for theft, mischief, possession of stolen property and trafficking in stolen property.

Shortly after 4 pm on March 4th, RCMP located a suspect who was wanted on three outstanding warrants. During the course of his arrest, RCMP located two chequebooks in the names of other people on his person.

A 35-year-old man faces two counts of failing to comply with probation in addition to his outstanding warrants.

At 6 p.m. on March 4, RCMP responded to a report of a shoplifter at a downtown business and arrested him without incident, returning hundreds of dollars worth of items to the store.

A 34-year-old man faces the charges of theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with undertaking.

On March 3rd, RCMP located and arrested a female suspect who was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants for theft, break and enter, failing to comply and three counts of failing to appear in court.

The morning of March 3rd, RCMP received a report of a suspect in possession of weapons and began to search for him; police located him shortly afterward in possession of a knife and a BB gun, in violation of his probation.

A 27-year-old man faces the charges of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

At 4 a.m. on March 3rd, RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at a south end business and arrested a male suspect at the building after locating surveillance footage of the suspect smashing a glass door with a rock. During the course of his arrest, RCMP seized a stolen purse containing stolen mail.

A 28-year-old man faces the charges of mischief under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

At 1 a.m. on March 3rd, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspect who was in violation of court-imposed curfew conditions. A 43-year-old man faces one charge of failing to comply with conditions.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on March 2nd, RCMP responded to a commercial alarm in downtown Red Deer and arrested the male suspect as he attempted to flee with a safe that had been taken from the building. The suspect was also in possession of a stolen bank card, and was wanted on outstanding warrants.

A 51-year-old male appeared in court and dealt with the charges of break and enter, resisting and obstructing a peace officer and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on March 2nd, RCMP located a man who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants out of Grande Prairie and arrested him. The suspect gave police a false name and birthdate but his identity was quickly confirmed.

A 35-year-old man was charges with obstructing a peace officer in addition to his outstanding warrants.

At 9 a.m. on March 1st, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in downtown Red Deer and arrested a man who was found to be in possession of cocaine and ammunition, in violation of a court-imposed condition.

A 26-year-old man faces the charges of possession of Schedule I substance and weapons possession contrary to order.