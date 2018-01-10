RDES respond to Glendale fire

Red Deer Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Gilbert Crescent Jan. 9th. The fire originated in a basement bedroom, and two people were transported with injuries.

After an investigation, RDES has determined the probable cause of the fire to be the improper use of candles or improper disposal of cigarettes. Damage to the home is estimated to be $150,000.

Residents are reminded to keep the following fire prevention tips in mind, especially during the colder months when RDES finds smoking in buildings increases:

Never leave candles unattended that are burning.

Consider using flameless candles.

Always have a proper ashtray to dispose of cigarettes.

Never smoke when you’re tired or drowsy.

Do you have working smoke alarms.

It is the law that all residential homes have a working smoke alarm within 5 meters of all bedrooms.

Check your smoke alarms today; your life may depend on it one day.

-Connolly