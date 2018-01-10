RDES respond to Glendale fire

Two Red Deer residents transported to hospital with injuries

Red Deer Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Gilbert Crescent Jan. 9th. The fire originated in a basement bedroom, and two people were transported with injuries.

After an investigation, RDES has determined the probable cause of the fire to be the improper use of candles or improper disposal of cigarettes. Damage to the home is estimated to be $150,000.

Residents are reminded to keep the following fire prevention tips in mind, especially during the colder months when RDES finds smoking in buildings increases:

  • Never leave candles unattended that are burning.
  • Consider using flameless candles.
  • Always have a proper ashtray to dispose of cigarettes.
  • Never smoke when you’re tired or drowsy.
  • Do you have working smoke alarms.
  • It is the law that all residential homes have a working smoke alarm within 5 meters of all bedrooms.
  • Check your smoke alarms today; your life may depend on it one day.

-Connolly

Previous story
BREAKING: Red Deer Regional Hospital again not on the ‘urgent priority list’
Next story
UPDATE/WATCH: Jason Klaus and Josh Frank guilty in triple murder

Just Posted

UPDATE/WATCH: Jason Klaus and Josh Frank guilty in triple murder

Crown argues for 75 years to life in prison, sentencing on Jan. 22nd

BREAKING: Red Deer Regional Hospital again not on the ‘urgent priority list’

Facility is in need of massive expansion of services to meet increasing populations, officials say. More to come.

RCMP hosts Victim Services information event this weekend

Community members can volunteer with Red Deer RCMP Victim Services Unit

UPDATE LOCATED: Maskwacis RCMP seek help locating missing First Nations youth

Police say 15-year-old Qunechra Okeynan-Louis went missing on Monday at about 9 p.m.

Eight new officers proposed for Red Deer in budget

Council begins day one of operating budget deliberations

WATCH: Blood donors help save six-year-old Brielle Robichaud’s life

Family encourages Red Deerians to donate blood in 2018

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

‘Keep the coffee out of your rectum and in your cup’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s natural lifestyle website Goop is now recommending a do-it-yourself coffee enema

Bannon out as chairman of Breitbart News, loses radio show

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart News after public break with President Donald Trump

James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

Protest against Tim Hortons planned across Ontario today

Labour organizations across Ontario are holding rallies today to protest the actions some Tim Hortons franchises have taken

Rescuers save 100-plus finches found in foreclosed Ottawa home

More than 100 finches rescued from foreclosed home in Ottawa

Canada launches global trade complaint against U.S.

Canada launches global trade complaint vs U.S. over use of duties

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Most Read