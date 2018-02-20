RDC’s new Pre-Health Sciences Certificate provides learners with a foundation for future careers

Red Deer College is set to begin their new Pre-Health Sciences Certificate Program in September 2018.

The RDC program is one of a kind in Alberta and will give students a knowledge of a variety of health care professionals roles and responsibilities.

“This new certificate program is a positive option for students who are considering a future in health care,” Linda Moore Martin, Dean, School of Health Sciences, said. “There are such diverse careers in health care, and this program will provide students the opportunity to explore basic concepts that are relevant across many professions, while also learning some specifics about each role. This can be very helpful as they determine the particular paths they would like to pursue.”

Students will learn about anatomy, physiology, personal health and wellness and, according to a release, will develop critical think and communication skills that will aide in their future employment.

“At RDC, we always see strong enrolment in Health Sciences programs, so we’re very pleased to offer this new Certificate, which will provide students with another opportunity to pursue a career in health care,” says Dr. Paulette Hanna, Vice President Academic. “This program provides another opportunity for students to stay in central Alberta as they achieve their educational goals, and this will have a positive effect across the region.”

Following the completion of the 22-credit course, students can enroll into five different RDC School of Health Science Programs including Kinesiology & Sport Studies Diploma, Medical Laboratory Assistant Certificate, Occupational & Physical Therapist Assistant Diploma, Pharmacy Technician Diploma and Practical Nurse Diploma.

“The Pre-Health Sciences Certificate is going to provide both a foundation for students and an opportunity for advance placement into other School of Health Sciences programs,” says Moore Martin. “We believe in this new program and the benefits it will have for students, and we have designated 10 per cent of the seats in five of our other programs for graduates of this certificate who have met the appropriate requirements.”

