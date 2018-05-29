RDC to offer new Health Care Management Post-Diploma Certificate

Red Deer College is adding to its growing list of available programs for learners with the new Health Care Management Post-Diploma Graduate Certificate, starting January 2019. This new certificate will have a business focus that will assist in developing effective supervisors and managers in health care.

“We are excited to offer this new 16-month certificate that prepares working health care professionals for management and leadership positions focused on best patient-centred practices within this evolving sector,” said Darcy Mykytyshyn, dean of RDC’s Donald School of Business. “The program is designed for diploma or degree holders, applying foundational business concepts to the opportunities and challenges faced by a diverse group of health care organizations.”

With courses that include Health Care Policy, Employee Engagement and Financial Practice, graduates of the program will gain the knowledge and practical skills they need to move their organizations forward in a positive and productive manner. As part of a well-rounded program, leaders and aspiring managers will study the impact of health care technology and processing of optimal patient-centred practices and health-related documentation. Students will also build on their understanding of collaborative, efficient and culturally sensitive working environments.

As the needs of today’s organizations and learners continue to grow, RDC is working with their partners to meet the demands in a range of developing sectors.

“This new program is an example of looking to the future and building experiences that meet the needs of health care professionals by providing students with a strong foundation for a variety of gratifying careers in the health care management sector,” said Dr. Steve Lane, associate vice president academic, research, and student affairs. “As the College evolves into a comprehensive regional teaching university, we will continue to look at adding programs that will benefit students and stakeholders from across the region.”

The Health Care Management Post-Diploma Graduate Certificate offers flexibility to suit busy working professionals from across Alberta. The certificate is delivered in a blended format, with online instruction supplemented by four executive weekends at RDC’s Donald School of Business throughout the program. Throughout these weekends, learners will study course content while collaborating with their peers and gaining valuable knowledge from guest speakers.

-Submitted by Red Deer College