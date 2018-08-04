RCMP search for 29-year-old man after falling over Brazeau Reservoir

Police believe he fell off guardrail

FSMA photo of Brazeau Reservoir

A 29-year-old man is missing after he fell over Brazeau Reservoir while climbing on the guardrail of the reservoir Aug. 3 at about 4:30 a.m.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded, as did Search and Rescue, Clearwater County Fire and Conservation Enforcement and did an extensive search of the Reservoir and North Saskatchewan River throughout the day Friday.

The search continues Saturday and is now being treated as a body recovery. The RCMP members are using their boat and several other emergency agencies helping, including Conservation officers, Parks, Drayton Valley Fire and Clearwater County Fire.

