RCMP respond to serious collision on Highway 2A north of Blackfalds

Two taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries

On Feb. 24th at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Blackfalds RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision. The collision occurred on Highway 2A just north of the intersection of Township Road 400. A pickup truck and car collided.

The three occupants of the truck were taken to a local area hospital for observation but did not appear to have serious injuries. The two occupants of the car were taken to another area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the cause of the collision is not known at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

