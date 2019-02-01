Rimbey RCMP release composite sketch of suspect

Video footage of a robbery at the Rimbey Liquor Store on the evening of Jan. 19. Photo submitted

A homeowner provided Rimbey RCMP with a composite sketch of a man who walked into a house uninvited Jan. 19

He also fits the description of an individual involved in an armed robbery on the same day.

The RCMP are working to determine if the incidents may be linked.

Rimbey RCMP report they are investigating an armed robbery which occurred on the evening of Jan. 19 at the Rimbey Liquor Store.

During the robbery a man entered the store, pointed what is believed to be a handgun and made off with cash in a bag. The man, who fled on foot, also took a box containing funds for a charity. The suspect is described as a 5’10” male with brown eyes and black skin who was wearing a dark hoodie, grey pants and white gloves and carrying a green/grey bag.

The clerk working at the liquor store was not injured.

The man, who walked into a home, uninvited and then left when confronted by the homeowner also had black skin, the RCMP say, adding the man left in a black truck.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Rimbey RCMP or the nearest detachment. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.