RCMP Major Crimes South make arrest in Red Deer homicide investigation

RCMP Major Crimes South have made an arrest in the homicide of 26-year-old Mathiang Chol that occurred in March 2017.

On July 16th RCMP arrested 34 year old Gabriel Juma We Agotic of Red Deer in Calgary. Agotic has been charged with one count of Manslaughter contrary to the Criminal Code. He has been remanded into custody and is due in Red Deer Provincial Court on July 19th.

On March 29th at 6:07 a.m., Red Deer RCMP were dispatched to an apartment to assist with a male in medical distress. The male presented with very serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital following which he was flown to a Calgary hospital and placed on life support. An investigation into aggravated assault was initiated.

Tragically, on March 30th, the male was pronounced deceased.