RCMP, LPS Crime reduction projects deemed successful

Two projects leads to 129 central Alberta arrests

The RCMP and the Lacombe Police Service are claiming success after two pilot projects lead to the arrest of over 129 individuals in Central Alberta.

The first project launched in the northern region surrounding Wetaskiwin and ran from April 16, 2018 until August 16, 2018.

Following that, the Sylvan Lake region was part of the second project and was a Joint Forces Operation with the Lacombe Police Service. It ran from September 1, 2018 through to the end of December, 2018 and was also very successful.

The combined two Projects netted the below results:

  • Number of arrests: 129
  • Arrest warrants executed (from several detachments) 113
  • Search warrants executed 10
  • Recovered/seized vehicles 53
  • CDSA seizures 32
  • Seized firearms 13. Other weapons including bear spray, brass knuckles and stun guns were also seized
  • Fresh charges laid by the Crime Reduction Project 300
  • Charges brought forward from other jurisdictions 320

Central Alberta District detachment jurisdictions have shown a decrease in reported crimes as follows: criminal code files decreased by 11 per cent in 2018 from 2017. Property crimes, which had been on the rise since 2014, decreased by 15% in 2018 from 2017.

“The success of these two pilot projects makes it clear that our policing approach is making a difference. The intelligence gained through these two projects will be used in 2019 with further ‘short term teams’ and Joint Forces Operations,” Staff Sergeant Mark Groves of the Central Alberta District Advisory NCO, said.

The RCMP also sent a release stating that groups such as Rural Crime Watch Association and Citizens on Patrol continue to work with the RCMP to be the eyes and ears of the rural communities. These partnerships have led to many arrests and the recovery of stolen property.

The provincial Crime Reduction Unit based out of the Central Alberta District office is firmly established and continues to actively operate to support the detachments within central Alberta as well as neighbouring agencies.

“We see our value not only in positive numbers, but in some of our more impactful investigations. The recovery of nine specialty racing bikes in August, stolen from an international racing team in Edmonton or the recovery of two high end Camaros, stolen in September are some of the highlights of 2018. Outcomes like these bring a smile to everyone’s face,” Sergeant Scott Lande of the CAD Crime Reduction Unit said.

Previous story
Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm
Next story
WATCH: Canada Games Torch Relay treks through Blackfalds

Just Posted

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Songstress POESY heads to Bo’s Feb. 14th

POESY featured on Matthew Good’s ‘Solo Acoustic’ tour at Bo’s

Wheat Kings shut out Rebels

Red Deer failed to capitalize on chances with the puck, says Head Coach Brent Sutter

Family and friends remember bull rider Ty Pozzobon

Cowboy’s legacy lives on as we remember to ‘Live Like Ty’

Rally opposing Bighorn Park proposal to take place in Red Deer tomorrow

Province announces Bighorn Park proposal information session for Red Deer on Feb. 3rd

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

MLA Jason Nixon speaks on province’s Bighorn Country proposal

The MLA suggests more discussion is needed related to the proposal and its future

RCMP investigate armed robbery

Man believed to have carried handgun

Search on after Alberta sledder falls through ice on Yukon lake

RCMP were notified that two of three men snowmobiling west of Faro had fallen through the ice

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Truck stolen, Stettler police investigate

Stettler police say vehicle taken for spin in fields, seek information

Autopsy scheduled to determine death of Maskwacis boy

Maskwacis RCMP continue to investigate the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Wednesday

Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving

Most Read