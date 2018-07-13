RCMP execute search warrant at Syndicate Motorcycle Club Red Deer clubhouse

Four people face charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement and drug charges after an investigation by Didsbury RCMP into an alleged home invasion and kidnapping that had ties to an outlaw motorcycle gang.

On June 17, an alleged kidnapping and assault occurred wherein three suspects abducted two adult victims from a location in Olds. The victims were driven in their own vehicle to the Syndicate Motorcycle Club Clubhouse in Red Deer where one of them was assaulted. They were released and left from the clubhouse.

On June 29, three different suspects came to the same victims’ residence in Didsbury and broke into the house. The suspects stole the female victim’s car, and fled.

An in-depth investigation was launched by Didsbury RCMP, utilizing assistance from Olds and Red Deer RCMP Detachments, Red Deer and Calgary General Investigation Sections, the Forensic Identification Section, the RCMP Interview Assistance Team and ALERT in Red Deer, as well as the K Division Gang Intelligence Coordinator.

Information gathered by the RCMP reveals that the Syndicate Motorcycle Club in Red Deer is a support club for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club – Nomads chapter.

On July 10, four suspects were arrested without incident in Red Deer. Following their arrest, a search warrant was executed at the Syndicate Motorcycle Club Red Deer Clubhouse, and evidence was seized for further examination.

On July 11, a second search warrant was executed at a residence in Red Deer where cocaine, cash and further evidence was seized.

Four adults associated to the Syndicate Motorcycle Club, all of Red Deer, have been charged as a result of these incidents:

22-year-old Rachel Lynn Baskier is facing three charges of kidnapping without a firearm.

35-year-old Kevin Michael Fix is facing 11 charges as follows:

kidnapping without a firearm (x3)

uttering threats (x2)

assault (x2)

break and enter and commit the offence of forcible confinement (x2)

break and enter and commit the offence of extortion

criminal harassment

32-year-old Jessie Doreen Waugh is facing 4 charges as follows:

break and enter and commit forcible confinement (x2)

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act).

36-year-old Joshua Bradley Noordhoff is facing 9 charges as follows:

uttering threats (x2)

failure to comply with a condition of a recognizance (x2)

break and enter and commit the offence of forcible confinement (x2)

break and enter and commit the offence of extortion

possession of stolen property over $5,000

possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act)

Rachel Baskier and Jessie Waugh have been released on a Promise to Appear for Didsbury Provincial court on July 30, 2018.

Joshua Noordhoff appeared in court on July 11 for a bail hearing and was released on a Recognizance. Kevin Fix was scheduled to appear in court on July 12 for a bail hearing.

“Combatting outlaw motorcycle gang members and their related organized criminal activities remains a top national priority for the RCMP. Outlaw motorcycle gangs represent a threat to the safety and well being of Canadians” says Staff Sergeant Chad Fournier of the Didsbury RCMP Detachment. “Information gathering and a collaboration amongst several different units was crucial to the successful outcome of this investigation. Disrupting criminal activity is a key component to crime reduction.”

Investigation remains ongoing by the RCMP and if appropriate, a further update will be released.

-Submitted by the Didsbury RCMP