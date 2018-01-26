RCMP charge man for threats to Trudeau and Notley

Alberta RCMP charged a man with uttering threats to the Premier and Prime Minister

Alberta RCMP have charged a Leduc man with uttering threats on Twitter against Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photos: Government of Alberta Flickr and Justin Trudeau Facebook

Alberta RCMP charged a Leduc man after allegedly making threats on Twitter targeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley.

Police say he posted threatening messages to Trudeau and Notley on Twitter. A search for those messages do not appear on the social media site.

Police say Orion Rutley was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with two counts of uttering threats.

Rutley was released on recognizance with several conditions including having no contact with Trudeau or Notley. He’s also not allowed on social media and cannot possess weapons.

Rutley is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Leduc on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

Police continue the investigation but state there is no further information at this time.

– Heyden-Kaye