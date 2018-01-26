Alberta RCMP have charged a Leduc man with uttering threats on Twitter against Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Photos: Government of Alberta Flickr and Justin Trudeau Facebook

RCMP charge man for threats to Trudeau and Notley

Alberta RCMP charged a man with uttering threats to the Premier and Prime Minister

Alberta RCMP charged a Leduc man after allegedly making threats on Twitter targeting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Rachel Notley.

Police say he posted threatening messages to Trudeau and Notley on Twitter. A search for those messages do not appear on the social media site.

Police say Orion Rutley was arrested on Jan. 19 and charged with two counts of uttering threats.

Rutley was released on recognizance with several conditions including having no contact with Trudeau or Notley. He’s also not allowed on social media and cannot possess weapons.

Rutley is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Leduc on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m.

Police continue the investigation but state there is no further information at this time.

– Heyden-Kaye

Previous story
Lacombe business creating graphic wraps for Nigerian bobsled team
Next story
Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Just Posted

WATCH: Hedley headlines Enmax Centrium on Feb. 10th

Cageless tour showcases Canadian band’s newest album

Discovery Wildlife Park under scrutiny after video of bear eating ice cream

Zoo Check says bear out of enclosure poses dangers to public

Lacombe business creating graphic wraps for Nigerian bobsled team

Strand Media had created wraps for Australia and Canada in the past

UPC MLAs discuss Red Deer Hospital funding exclusion

UCP MLAs criticize NDP for not prioritizing the hospital

WATCH: Library encourages Red Deer to Read for 15

Family Literacy Day commemorated with program to encourage everyone to read

UPC MLAs discuss Red Deer Hospital funding exclusion

UCP MLAs criticize NDP for not prioritizing the hospital

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

Patrick Brown sister says he was the victim of a ‘political hit’

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown is resigning amid allegations about conduct

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Most Read